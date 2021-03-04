Blues face the Kings on 3-game win streak

St. Louis Blues (13-8-2, second in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-8-4, sixth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into a matchup against Los Angeles as winners of three consecutive games.

The Kings are 9-8-4 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up 11 power-play goals, killing 83.6% of opponent chances.

The Blues are 13-8-2 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has scored 74 goals and ranks eighth in the Nhl averaging 3.2 goals per game. Brayden Schenn leads the team with 11.

In their last matchup on Feb. 24, Los Angeles won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 11 goals, adding six assists and recording 17 points. Drew Doughty has three goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Justin Faulk leads the Blues with a plus-15 in 23 games this season. David Perron has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Jaret Anderson-Dolan: out (upper body).

Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).