Lillard leads Portland into matchup with Sacramento

Sacramento Kings (14-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (20-14, fifth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Trail Blazers -4.5; over/under is 238

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers square off against the Sacramento Kings. Lillard currently ranks fourth in the league scoring 29.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 10-9 against Western Conference teams. Portland is 14-6 against opponents below .500.

The Kings are 7-10 in conference play. Sacramento allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 120.3 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.3%.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Kings 132-126 in their last matchup on Jan. 13. Lillard led Portland with 40 points, and De'Aaron Fox paced Sacramento scoring 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 29.4 points and eight assists for the Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Fox leads the Kings averaging 7.4 assists while scoring 22.8 points per game. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 43.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, six steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.2% shooting.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 117.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.9 points on 53.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Harry Giles III: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

Kings: Robert Woodard II: out (hamstring), Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Tyrese Haliburton: out (calf), Jabari Parker: out (health and safety protocols), Hassan Whiteside: out (health and safety protocols).