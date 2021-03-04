Sports

Martin scores 24 to lift Monmouth past Rider 77-74 in OT

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.

Melik Martin had a career-high 24 points as Monmouth narrowly beat Rider 77-74 in overtime on Thursday.

Martin made 10 of 12 shots.

George Papas had 17 points for Monmouth (11-7, 11-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Deion Hammond added 14 points and Marcus McClary had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 21 points for the Broncs (5-15, 5-12). Allen Powell added 11 points and Christian Ings had seven rebounds and seven assists.

