Pinkney lifts Quinnipiac past St. Peter’s 65-60

The Associated Press

HAMDEN, Conn.

Savion Lewis had 11 points and six rebounds, and Seth Pinkney registered 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks as Quinnipiac narrowly beat St. Peter’s 65-60 on Thursday.

Tymu Chenery added 10 points and Brendan McGuire had seven rebounds for Quinnipiac (9-11, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Daryl Banks III had 15 points for the Peacocks (12-10, 9-8). KC Ndefo added 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Fousseyni Drame had 11 rebounds.

