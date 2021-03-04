Sports

Lusane carries Campbell over Radford in Big South tourney

The Associated Press

RADFORD, Va.

Joshua Lusane had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Campbell got past Radford 78-60 in the semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Jordan Whitfield had 11 points for Campbell (17-9). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 10 points.

Fah’Mir Ali had 19 points for the Highlanders (15-12). Bryan Hart added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Denver Broncos want Miller back but legal, money issues loom

March 04, 2021 8:38 PM

Sports

Bench helps LSU top Mississippi State 71-62 in SEC quarters

March 04, 2021 8:38 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service