Sports

Watson scores 25 to carry Dayton over Rhode Island in A-10

The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va.

Ibi Watson had a season-high 25 points as Dayton got past Rhode Island 84-72 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament second round on Thursday.

Mustapha Amzil and Jalen Crutcher each had 14 points for Dayton (14-8). Koby Brea had six rebounds.

Malik Martin had 17 points for the Rams (10-15). Antwan Walker added 13 points and Ishmael Leggett had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Baseball

Phillies’ Odubel Herrera apologizes again, continues to build case for starting job

Basketball

Nic Claxton is the breakout player Sean Marks banked on

Sports

UTSA beats Southwestern Adventist 123-43

March 04, 2021 8:58 PM

Sports

Lusane carries Campbell over Radford in Big South tourney

March 04, 2021 8:55 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service