Sports

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson sits out against Miami Heat

The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket over Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang, left, and center Rudy Gobert, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket over Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang, left, and center Rudy Gobert, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert AP
NEW ORLEANS

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson was scratched from the lineup shortly before the club's game against Miami on Thursday night because of a toe injury.

Williamson missed just his second game of the season on the same day he was picked to play for Team Durant in Sunday's All-Star Game.

It’s unclear how the injury might affect Williamson’s status for the All-Star Game.

Williamson had played in 34 of New Orleans' first 35 games this season, averaging 25.6 points an 7.2 rebounds in a little more than 33 minutes per game.

With the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Williamson out, Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy opened the game against the Heat with a smaller, three-guard lineup that included the 6-5, 215-pound Josh Hart on the floor in place of Williamson.

  Comments  

Baseball

Phillies’ Odubel Herrera apologizes again, continues to build case for starting job

Basketball

Nic Claxton is the breakout player Sean Marks banked on

Sports

UTSA beats Southwestern Adventist 123-43

March 04, 2021 8:58 PM

Sports

Lusane carries Campbell over Radford in Big South tourney

March 04, 2021 8:55 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service