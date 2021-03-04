McKinnis leads Jackson St. past Alabama A&M 50-35

Jayveous McKinnis recorded 15 points and 16 rebounds to carry Jackson State to a 50-35 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday night, the Tigers’ 10th straight victory.

Ken Evans had nine rebounds for Jackson State (10-5, 10-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Tristan Jarrett, whose 21 points per game entering the contest led the Tigers, was held to nine points (2 of 11).

The Bulldogs’ 35 points on 25.5% shooting represented the worst marks by a Jackson State opponent this season.

Alabama A&M totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jevon Tatum had 13 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-8, 4-8), whose losing streak stretched to six games.

Jalen Johnson, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 18 points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

