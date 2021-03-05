Sports

Moss carries Grambling St. over Alabama St. 91-68

The Associated Press

GRAMBLING, La.

Prince Moss scored a season-high 20 points as Grambling State romped past Alabama State 91-68 on Thursday night.

Cameron Christon had 13 points for Grambling State (10-11, 8-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Reyhan Cobb added 11 points. Sarion McGee had nine points and eight rebounds.

The 91 points were a season best for Grambling State.

Kevion Stewart hit four 3-pointers and tied a career high with 21 points for the Hornets (4-13, 4-13), whose losing streak reached five games. Brandon Battle added 16 points and seven rebounds. LaTrell Tate had 11 points and Kenny Strawbridge 10.

Grambling State defeated Alabama State 66-49 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

McKinnis leads Jackson St. past Alabama A&M 50-35

March 04, 2021 11:55 PM

Sports

Perry lifts UCF past East Carolina 64-60

March 04, 2021 11:53 PM

Sports

Weathers carries Texas Southern past Alcorn St. 80-78

March 04, 2021 11:51 PM

Sports

San Francisco ousts San Diego 67-51 in WCC tourney, 67-51

March 04, 2021 11:51 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service