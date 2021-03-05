Dube gets 1st hat trick, Flames beat Senators 7-3

Dillon Dube got his first career hat trick and the Calgary Flames beat the Ottawa Senators 7-3 on Thursday night.

Sean Monahan, Derek Ryan and Brett Ritchie each had a goal and an assist for Calgary. Josh Leivo also scored, and Matthew Tkachuk had three assists.

David Rittich made 29 saves in his sixth straight start for the Flames. He’s gone 3-2-1 in that span.

Josh Norris had a goal and an assist for the Senators in their second straight loss since beating the Flames 5-1 at home Monday. Artem Anisimov and Ryan Dzingel also scored.

After giving up four goals on 11 shots in the first period, Ottawa starter Matt Murray was replaced by Joey Daccord for the remaining 40 minutes. Daccord turned away 15-of-18 shots.

The Flames have played four straight games against Ottawa — the Senators broke up the run with a loss to Montreal on Tuesday. Calgary and Ottawa are 2-2 with five games remaining this season in their series. The winner in each of the first four has scored at least five goals.

Dube completed his hat trick 1:17 into the third period to give the Flames a 6-1 lead. The 22-year-old whipped the puck from the faceoff circle between Daccord’s pad and stick off a cross-ice pass from Tkachuk.

Tkachuk also assisted on Dube's first two goals. His pass from the corner set up Dube's rifle over Murray's stick in the first period, and he fed him from behind the goal line in the second. Dube had time to go forehand-backhand on the latter for a 5-1 lead.

NOTES

Flames F Sam Bennett was a healthy scratch Thursday. ... Calgary G Jacob Markstrom dressed after sitting out five games with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Calgary on Sunday night.

Flames: At Edmonton on Saturday night.