Vandy looks to sweep Ole Miss

Vanderbilt (8-14, 3-12) vs. Mississippi (14-10, 9-8)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi seeks revenge on Vanderbilt after dropping the first matchup in Nashville. The teams last played on Feb. 27, when the Commodores outshot Mississippi from the field 53.1 percent to 43.9 percent and made seven more 3-pointers en route to the 75-70 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr., Dylan Disu and Trey Thomas have collectively accounted for 49 percent of all Commodores scoring this season.SOLID SCOTTY: Pippen has connected on 39.2 percent of the 102 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Commodores have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Rebels. Mississippi has an assist on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) across its past three outings while Vanderbilt has assists on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: The Vanderbilt offense has made an average of 9.4 3-pointers per game, the 29th-most in Division I. Mississippi has only averaged 5.2 3-pointers per contest (ranked 263rd, nationally).

