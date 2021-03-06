Charlotte looks to end streak vs Marshall

Charlotte (9-14, 5-10) vs. Marshall (14-6, 8-5)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall looks to extend Charlotte's conference losing streak to eight games. Charlotte's last CUSA win came against the Florida International Panthers 68-65 on Jan. 30. Marshall is coming off a 75-67 win at home over Charlotte in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Taevion Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Marshall's scoring this year including 57 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Charlotte, Jahmir Young, Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have combined to account for 68 percent of all Charlotte scoring.

CREATING OFFENSE: Andrew Taylor has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Charlotte is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 9-8 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK STATS: Charlotte has lost its last six road games, scoring 57.7 points, while allowing 70.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Marshall offense is ranked 21st overall by scoring 80.8 points per game this season. Charlotte has only averaged 63.4 points per game, which ranks 312th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25