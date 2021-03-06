Sports

S. Alabama meets La.-Lafeyette in Sun Belt quarters

The Associated Press

PENSACOLA, Fla.

South Alabama (17-10, 11-7) vs. No. 2 seed Louisiana-Lafayette (16-8, 10-7)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Hartsell Arena, Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama is set to meet Louisiana-Lafayette in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt tourney. South Alabama beat ULM by eight on Friday, while Louisiana-Lafayette fell to Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday, 69-59.

SENIOR STUDS: South Alabama's Michael Flowers, John Pettway and Kayo Goncalves have collectively scored 56 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 78 percent of all Jaguars scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Flowers has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all South Alabama field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jaguars have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Cajuns. Louisiana-Lafayette has 35 assists on 68 field goals (51.5 percent) across its past three contests while South Alabama has assists on 42 of 73 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.5 percent. The Ragin' Cajuns have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

