N. Dakota, Oral Roberts meet in Summit League quarters

No. 5 seed North Dakota (9-16, 9-10) vs. No. 4 seed Oral Roberts (13-10, 10-5)

Summit League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 6:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota and Oral Roberts are set to do battle in the Summit League tournament quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Jan. 9, when the Golden Eagles outshot North Dakota 43.3 percent to 37.5 percent and made eight more 3-pointers on the way to a 74-57 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Oral Roberts' Max Abmas has averaged 24.8 points while Kevin Obanor has put up 18.6 points and 10 rebounds. For the Fighting Hawks, Filip Rebraca has averaged 17.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while Tyree Ihenacho has put up 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.FILIP IS A FORCE: Rebraca has connected on 37.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 8 over his last three games. He's also made 61.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Fighting Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts has 32 assists on 90 field goals (35.6 percent) across its previous three outings while North Dakota has assists on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 82 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 13th among Division 1 teams. The North Dakota defense has allowed 75.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 282nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25