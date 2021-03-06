Sports

Loyola-Chicago faces Indiana St. in MVC semis

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS

Indiana State (15-9, 12-7) vs. Loyola of Chicago (22-4, 17-2)

Missouri Valley Conference Tourney Semifinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MVC championship game is on the line as Indiana State and Loyola of Chicago are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last went at it on Jan. 11, when the Ramblers shot 42.6 percent from the field while holding Indiana State to just 35.6 percent en route to a 10-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Indiana State's Jake LaRavia, Tyreke Key and Randy Miller Jr. have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Sycamores points this season, though the trio's production has slipped to 34 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: LaRavia has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Indiana State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ramblers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sycamores. Loyola of Chicago has 42 assists on 73 field goals (57.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Indiana State has assists on 26 of 60 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 55.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Ramblers first among Division I teams. The Indiana State offense has averaged 67.2 points through 24 games (ranked 262nd, nationally).

March 06, 2021 3:11 AM
