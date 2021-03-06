Dixie St. seeks revenge on NMSU

New Mexico State (9-7, 6-6) vs. Dixie St. (8-12, 4-9)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dixie St. seeks revenge on New Mexico State after dropping the first matchup in St. George. The teams last played each other on March 5, when the Aggies forced 18 Dixie St. turnovers and turned the ball over just 10 times en route to a 10-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Cameron Gooden, Hunter Schofield and Dason Youngblood have combined to score 43 percent of Dixie St.'s points this season. For New Mexico State, Jabari Rice, Johnny McCants, Donnie Tillman, Clayton Henry and Evan Gilyard II have combined to account for 67 percent of all New Mexico State scoring.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Rice has connected on 35.4 percent of the 79 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 28 over the last three games. He's also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Dixie St. is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 8-7 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Trailblazers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Aggies. Dixie St. has 42 assists on 60 field goals (70 percent) over its past three matchups while New Mexico State has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dixie St. is ranked second in the WAC with an average of 73.3 possessions per game.

