UAB looks for road win vs N. Texas

UAB (20-6, 12-5) vs. North Texas (13-8, 9-4)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks for its third straight win over North Texas at The Super Pit. North Texas' last win at home against the Blazers came on Feb. 12, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, James Reese, Thomas Bell and Mardrez McBride have combined to account for 74 percent of the team's scoring this season and 87 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAVION: Hamlet has connected on 37.3 percent of the 59 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 20 over the last three games. He's also made 89.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mean Green are 9-0 when they score at least 74 points and 4-8 when they fall shy of that total. The Blazers are 17-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 3-6 when opponents exceed 64 points.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: UAB's Quan Jackson has attempted 45 3-pointers and connected on 28.9 percent of them, and is 2 for 5 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Blazers 16th among Division I teams. The North Texas offense has turned the ball over on 20.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Mean Green 276th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25