Horvat, Miller lift Canucks past NHL-leading Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, left, makes the save while being screened by Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored in a 42-second span in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks beat the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Saturday night to sweep the two-game series.

Horvat tied it on a power play at 8:49, and Miller gave the Canucks the lead at 9:31. Nils Hoglander completed the scoring with 3:07 left.

“It means a lot to us. We take a lot of pride in beating a team like that at home twice when we really need wins,” Miller said. “We’ve talked a lot over the last three weeks or so that we’re playing well but not getting the results, and I think this is a perfect way, a couple bounces here and there, the power play was good, the penalty kill was good and you win the game against a good team.”

Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 37 saves to help Vancouver improve to 11-15-2.

John Tavares and Jimmy Vesey scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs dropped to 18-6-2 after losing two straight in regulation for the first time this season.

After thrashing the Oilers three games in a row in Edmonton, Toronto struggled in Vancouver,

“There’s still a lot of good things in our game, but in saying that, we had an opportunity to make this a real great road trip and it ended up only being a good one,” Tavares said.

Vancouver caught a break when William Nylander was called for delay of game for sending the puck over the glass as he charged toward the Canucks zone.

Boeser sent a blast from near the blue line through traffic in front of the net, and Horvat tipped it in past Andersen to tie it.

Boeser got another on the go-ahead goal, picking up the puck off a Toronto stick deep in the Leafs’ zone and firing a shot at Andersen. The goalie made the stop, but Miller got to the rebound and scored.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Winnipeg on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Canucks: Host Montreal on Monday night to open a two-game series.