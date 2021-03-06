Sports

Weathers carries Texas Southern over Southern 80-74

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Michael Weathers had a season-high 28 points as Texas Southern beat Southern 80-74 on Saturday night.

John Walker III had 18 points for Texas Southern (13-8, 10-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 13 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Gilliam had 10 points.

Samkelo Cele had 20 points for the Jaguars (8-10, 8-6). Isaiah Rollins added 12 points and Delor Johnson had 10 points.

