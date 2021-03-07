New York visits Pittsburgh after Strome’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (10-9-3, sixth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (13-9-1, fifth in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host New York after Ryan Strome scored two goals in the Rangers' 6-3 win over the Devils.

The Penguins are 13-9-1 against division opponents. Pittsburgh has converted on 17.6% of power-play opportunities, recording 12 power-play goals.

The Rangers are 10-9-3 against division opponents. New York averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 1, New York won 3-1. Artemi Panarin recorded a team-high 3 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 21 points, scoring seven goals and registering 14 assists. Kris Letang has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 13 total assists and has 18 points. Chris Kreider has 12 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Colton Sceviour: day to day (covid-19).

Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Igor Shesterkin: day to day (lower body), Jacob Trouba: out (thumb).