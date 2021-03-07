Sports

Buffalo takes on New York on 6-game skid

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres (6-13-3, eighth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (14-6-4, first in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo aims to end its six-game slide when the Sabres take on New York.

The Islanders are 14-6-4 against division opponents. New York has given up 10 power-play goals, killing 83.1% of opponent chances.

The Sabres are 6-13-3 against the rest of their division. Buffalo averages only 2.4 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Rasmus Ristolainen leads them averaging 0.4.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Leddy leads the Islanders with 14 assists and has 15 points this season. Anders Lee has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Sam Reinhart leads the Sabres with nine goals and has 17 points. Victor Olofsson has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Sabres: Will Borgen: out (upper body), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).

