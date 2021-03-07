Rider meets Canisius in MAAC tourney

Rider (5-16, 5-13) vs. Canisius (7-5, 7-5)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney First Round, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider is set to take on Canisius in the opening round of the MAAC tourney. Canisius won against Siena 76-75 in its most recent game, while Rider fell 65-62 to Monmouth in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Canisius' Malek Green has averaged 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while Majesty Brandon has put up 12.4 points. For the Broncs, Dwight Murray Jr. has averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and four assists while Dontrell McQuarter has put up 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.DOMINANT DWIGHT: Murray has connected on 42.1 percent of the 76 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 88.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Rider is 0-12 when it allows at least 72 points and 5-4 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Broncs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Golden Griffins. Canisius has an assist on 30 of 75 field goals (40 percent) over its previous three games while Rider has assists on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Canisius has committed a turnover on just 17.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all MAAC teams. The Golden Griffins have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25