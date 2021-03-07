Sports

Fulham wins 1-0 for Liverpool’s 6th straight Anfield loss

The Associated Press

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP) Phil Noble AP
LIVERPOOL, England

Liverpool slumped to a sixth straight Anfield loss on Sunday when Fulham's 1-0 victory deepened the Premier League champions' struggles.

Much of the pre-match discussion had been about Mohamed Salah’s reaction to being substituted in Thursday's loss to Chelsea. The week got worse for the striker when he was caught dithering in possession inside his own penalty area. Mario Lemina seized his chance to drive a shot across goalkeeper Alisson Becker and inside the far post for his first Fulham goal in the 45th minute.

Liverpool had been enjoyed a 68-match unbeaten streak at Anfield in the league until losing to Burnley in January.

The latest loss left Liverpool in seventh place — 22 points behind leader Manchester City, which was hosting Manchester United later Sunday. Fulham is now only in the relegation zone on goal difference, although having played a game more than 17th-place Brighton.

  Comments  

News

Six cities to host games as IPL returns to India

March 07, 2021 10:56 AM

Sports

AP Sportlight

March 07, 2021 10:00 AM

Sports

Pepperdine faces BYU in WCC finals

March 07, 2021 9:32 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service