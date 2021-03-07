Hurricanes and Islanders each notch 5th straight victory

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) and center Brock Nelson (29) celebrate after winning their NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

Vincent Trocheck and James Reimer continued to torment their former team, lifting the Carolina Hurricanes to their fifth straight victory with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night.

Trocheck, who was traded to Carolina just over a year ago, scored for the fourth time this season against the Panthers. Nino Niederreiter, Sebastian Aho and Warren Foegele also had goals for the Hurricanes, who have won eight of 10 home games (8-1-1) this season.

Reimer, who made 21 saves, came to Carolina less two years in ago in a trade from Florida. He’s 3-0-0 since then against the Panthers.

MacKenzie Weegar and Mason Marchment scored for Florida, which had a five-game points streak snapped. Chris Dreidger made 22 saves for the Panthers.

ISLANDERS 5, SABRES 2

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored 62 seconds apart early in the second period and rookie Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves as the Islanders earned their fifth straight win.

The victory was also the Islanders’ sixth straight over the Sabres this season.

Casey Cizikas increased the lead to 3-0 at 16:56 with his fourth goal. Cal Clutterbuck, who also scored in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Sabres, added his third of the season. Nelson scored his second of the game and ninth of the season into an empty net to complete the scoring.

Sorokin, the 25-year-old netminder, earned his fourth win of the season as the Islanders improved to 10-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum. Jeff Skinner’s goal at 5:41 of the third period ruined his shutout bid.

Colin Miller also scored for the Sabres, who are 2-10-1 since a forced two-week delay in their season during early February because of COVID-19 protocols.

LIGHTNING 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Yanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each scored a power-play goal in the second period, helping Tampa Bay win.

Pat Maroon added his 100th career goal in the third period, giving Tampa Bay a season-high four goals with the man advantage. Gourde finished with two goals and two assists, and Alex Killorn scored for the third straight game.

The Lightning improved to 3-0-1 on their season-long six-game trip and stretched their point streak to a season-high eight games. They took two of three in the series between Central Division contenders.

Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks. Philipp Kurashev and Pius Suter also scored.

DEVILS 1, BRUINS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Scott Wedgewood made 40 saves, Kyle Palmieri scored out of a scramble with 4:37 left and the Devils snapped a five-game losing streak.

Boston's Tuukka Rask made 24 saves and remained stuck at 299 career victories. The Bruins have lost four of six games.

All four games between the teams have been decided by one goal, including one in overtime and another by a shootout.

Palmieri scored about two minutes after Wedgewood robbed Craig Smith’s bid at the end of a Bruins’ power play. Boston pulled Rask and had the puck in the Devils’ zone for nearly all of the final 90 seconds, but Wedgewood blocked several good chances to preserve his fourth career shutout.