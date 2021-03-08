McDavid and Edmonton take on Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (9-17-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (15-11-0, third in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Ottawa. He leads the NHL with 43 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 28 assists.

The Oilers are 15-11-0 against division opponents. Edmonton leads the Nhl with 5.6 assists per game, led by McDavid averaging 1.1.

The Senators are 9-17-1 against the rest of their division. Ottawa averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 9, Edmonton won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 15 goals and has 43 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Drake Batherson leads the Senators with nine goals and has 18 points. Tkachuk has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Zack Kassian: out (upper body).

Senators: Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed), Mike Reilly: day to day (upper body).