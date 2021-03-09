Arizona faces Colorado, aims for 6th straight road win

Arizona Coyotes (12-10-3, fifth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-8-2, fourth in the West Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hits the road against Colorado trying to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Avalanche are 13-8-2 against the rest of their division. Colorado is the top team in the Nhl with 5.5 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon averaging 0.9.

The Coyotes are 12-10-3 against the rest of their division. Arizona has given up 15 power-play goals, killing 82.4% of opponent chances.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 12 goals, adding 13 assists and recording 25 points. Samuel Girard has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with a plus-seven in 24 games this season. Phil Kessel has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: J.T. Compher: day to day (upper body), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (upper body), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Coyotes: None listed.