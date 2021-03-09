Minnesota faces Northwestern in Big Ten tourney

No. 13 seed Minnesota (13-14, 6-14) vs. No. 12 seed Northwestern (9-14, 6-13)

Big Ten Tourney First Round, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Northwestern are prepared to match up in the first round of the Big Ten tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 25, when the Wildcats outshot Minnesota 42.2 percent to 37.1 percent and made 13 more free throws en route to a 67-59 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Northwestern's Pete Nance has averaged 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while Chase Audige has put up 12.6 points. For the Golden Gophers, Marcus Carr has averaged 19.6 points and 4.9 assists while Liam Robbins has put up 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.MIGHTY MARCUS: Carr has connected on 32.4 percent of the 173 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 27 over his last three games. He's also made 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Minnesota is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 13-5 when scoring at least 65.

WINNING WHEN: Minnesota is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Golden Gophers are 2-14 when scoring any fewer than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has attempted 22.9 free throws per game this season, the 14th-highest rate in the country. Northwestern has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 16 foul shots per game (ranked 257th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25