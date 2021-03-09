Kansas State, TCU meet in Big 12 tourney

No. 9 seed Kansas State (8-19, 4-14) vs. No. 8 seed TCU (12-13, 5-11)

Big 12 Conference Tourney First Round, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State is set to square off against TCU in the first round of the Big 12 tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 20, when the Wildcats shot 41.1 percent from the field while limiting TCU's shooters to just 31.9 percent en route to the 62-54 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kansas State's Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford have collectively scored 40 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike McGuirl has connected on 32.8 percent of the 177 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 24 over his last three games. He's also converted 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Kansas State is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40 percent or less. The Wildcats are 3-19 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Horned Frogs. TCU has 35 assists on 64 field goals (54.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Kansas State has assists on 33 of 56 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: TCU has averaged only 64.4 points per game over its last five games. The Horned Frogs are giving up 73.4 points per game over that span.

