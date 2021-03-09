DePaul faces Providence in Big East tourney

No. 11 seed DePaul (4-13, 2-13) vs. No. 6 seed Providence (13-12, 9-10)

Big East Conference Tourney First Round, Madison Square Garden, New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul and Providence are set to do battle in the opening round of the Big East tourney. Providence swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 13, when the Friars shot 35 percent from the field while holding DePaul to just 30.6 percent en route to a 57-47 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: DePaul's Charlie Moore, Pauly Paulicap and Ray Salnave have combined to account for 39 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 55 percent of all Blue Demons points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: David Duke has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Providence field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: DePaul is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 4-4 when scoring at least 62.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Friars have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. Providence has 36 assists on 79 field goals (45.6 percent) across its past three outings while DePaul has assists on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul is ranked second among Big East teams with an average of 71 possessions per game.

