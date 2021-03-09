Iowa State, OU meet in Big 12 tourney

No. 10 seed Iowa State (2-21, 0-18) vs. No. 7 seed Oklahoma (14-9, 9-8)

Big 12 Conference Tourney First Round, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State and Oklahoma are prepared to face off in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament. In the regular season, Oklahoma won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played on Feb. 20, when Iowa State made just four free throws on six attempts while the Sooners went 16 for 22 en route to a 10-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Iowa State's Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have combined to score 49 percent of the team's points this season, including 49 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.BRILLIANT BOLTON: Rasir Bolton has connected on 31.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 5 over his last five games. He's also made 83.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Sooners are 0-5 when they score 65 points or fewer and 14-4 when they exceed 65 points. The Cyclones are 0-20 when allowing 64 or more points and 2-1 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cyclones have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma has 40 assists on 81 field goals (49.4 percent) across its past three outings while Iowa State has assists on 36 of 63 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Oklahoma offense has turned the ball over on just 15.2 percent of its possessions, the 10th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.4 percent of all Iowa State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25