New York travels to Boston for division battle

New York Rangers (10-11-3, sixth in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (13-6-4, fourth in the East Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces Boston for a East Division matchup.

The Bruins are 13-6-4 against division opponents. Boston averages 4.4 penalties per game, the most in the Nhl. Charlie McAvoy leads the team with 10 total penalties.

The Rangers are 10-11-3 against opponents in the East Division. New York averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 28, Boston won 4-1. Charlie Coyle scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 16 assists and has 28 points this season. David Pastrnak has six goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 13 goals and has 17 points. Pavel Buchnevich has eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jeremy Lauzon: out (hand), Brandon Carlo: out (head), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).

Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Igor Shesterkin: day to day (lower body).