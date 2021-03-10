Houston visits Sacramento on 7-game road skid

Houston Rockets (11-23, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (14-22, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will aim to stop its seven-game road skid when the Rockets visit Sacramento.

The Kings are 7-11 against conference opponents. Sacramento is 6-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 8-11 in Western Conference play. Houston is 5-19 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 42.4 rebounds per game.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Rockets defeated the Kings 102-94 in their last matchup on Jan. 2. John Wall led Houston with 28 points, and De'Aaron Fox paced Sacramento scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox leads the Kings scoring 23 points per game, and is averaging 3.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists. Marvin Bagley III is averaging 17.8 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 55.5% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Victor Oladipo ranks second on the Rockets averaging 19.9 points and is adding 4.9 rebounds. Jae'Sean Tate is averaging six rebounds and 12.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 118.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.8 points on 52.5% shooting.

Rockets: 0-10, averaging 102 points, 38.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points on 50.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (calf), Jabari Parker: day to day (health and safety protocols), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Rodions Kurucs: day to day (oblique), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Eric Gordon: day to day (knee), Christian Wood: out (ankle), Danuel House: day to day (knee).