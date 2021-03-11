Lamar beats Houston Baptist 62-52 in Southland tourney

Davion Buster registered 18 points as sixth-seeded Lamar got past No. 10 seed Houston Baptist 62-52 on Wednesday night in the second round of the Southland Conference tournament.

The Cardinals will move on to face No. 3 seed Sam Houston State in a Thursday quarterfinal.

Kasen Harrison added 14 points and eight rebounds for Lamar (9-17).

Pedro Castro scored a career-high 24 points plus eight rebounds and five steals for the Huskies (6-19). Zach Iyeyemi had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

