Wyoming, San Diego St. meet in MWC quarters

Wyoming (14-10, 8-9) vs. No. 1 seed San Diego State (20-4, 14-3)

Mountain West Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming is set to face San Diego State in the quarterfinals of the MWC tournament. In the regular season, San Diego State won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last met on Jan. 30, when the Aztecs shot 60.7 percent from the field while limiting Wyoming to just 43.5 percent en route to a 98-71 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Matt Mitchell has averaged 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Aztecs. Complementing Mitchell is Jordan Schakel, who is accounting for 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Cowboys are led by Hunter Maldonado, who is averaging 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists.MIGHTY MALDONADO: Maldonado has connected on 19 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 12 over his last five games. He's also made 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wyoming is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 14-3 when scoring at least 70.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cowboys have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Aztecs. San Diego State has an assist on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Wyoming has assists on 48 of 88 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The steady San Diego State defense has held opponents to 60.1 points per game, the fourth-lowest mark in Division I. Wyoming has given up an average of 75.8 points through 24 games (ranking the Cowboys 263rd).

