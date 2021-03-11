Sports

Download and print your 2021 NCAA Tournament basketball brackets

McClatchy Staff

So you’ve developed a full-blown case of March Madness? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here are blank NCAA Tournament brackets to get you started.

The men’s NCAA selection show is at 5 p.m. Central time Sunday on CBS. The women’s bracket will be revealed at 6 p.m. Central time Monday on ESPN.

Click here to download and print the men’s NCAA Tournament bracket

Click here to download and print the women’s NCAA Tournament bracket

March 11, 2021 10:00 AM
