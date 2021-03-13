Avalanche host the Kings after shutout victory

Los Angeles Kings (11-9-6, fifth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (15-8-2, fourth in the West Division)

Denver; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit Colorado after the Avalanche shut out Los Angeles 2-0. Philipp Grubauer earned the victory in the net for Colorado after recording 18 saves.

The Avalanche are 15-8-2 against opponents from the West Division. Colorado ranks 25th in the league with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Kings are 11-9-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 83.5% of opponent chances.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 27 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 14 assists. Nazem Kadri has 10 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with a plus-four in 26 games this season. Adrian Kempe has seven goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: J.T. Compher: day to day (upper body), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Kings: Jaret Anderson-Dolan: out (upper body).