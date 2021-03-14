Washington puts road win streak on the line against Buffalo

Washington Capitals (17-6-4, second in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-16-4, eighth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Buffalo aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Sabres are 6-16-4 against division opponents. Buffalo serves 5.7 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Taylor Hall leads them averaging 0.8.

The Capitals are 17-6-4 against East Division teams. Washington has scored 92 goals and ranks fourth in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game. Nicklas Backstrom leads the team with 10.

In their last meeting on Feb. 18, Washington won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart leads the Sabres with 11 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 19 points. Riley Sheahan has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Backstrom leads the Capitals with 10 goals and has 30 points. Jakub Vrana has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 0-8-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Capitals: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dylan Cozens: day to day (head), Jake McCabe: out (knee), Will Borgen: out (forearm), Jack Eichel: out (upper body), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).