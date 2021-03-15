Ottawa hosts Vancouver after Batherson’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (13-16-2, sixth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (10-20-1, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit Ottawa after Drake Batherson scored two goals in the Senators' 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.

The Senators have gone 10-20-1 against division opponents. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 45 total minutes.

The Canucks are 13-16-2 against the rest of their division. Vancouver averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Jan. 28, Vancouver won 4-1. Brock Boeser recorded a team-high 3 points for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 16 assists and has 20 points this season. Batherson has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 22 total assists and has 24 points. Elias Pettersson has five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Ryan Dzingel: day to day (lower body), Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed), Colin White: day to day (lower body).

Canucks: Elias Pettersson: day to day (upper body).