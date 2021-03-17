Cleveland faces Boston, aims to stop 4-game slide

Boston Celtics (20-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will try to end its four-game losing streak when the Cavaliers take on Boston.

The Cavaliers are 10-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 6-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The Celtics are 14-11 in conference games. Boston is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 141-103 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 33 points, and Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sexton leads the Cavaliers scoring 23.6 points per game, and is averaging 2.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.8 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 66.1% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jayson Tatum is second on the Celtics with 6.9 rebounds and averages 25.2 points. Kemba Walker is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 101.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 48.1% shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Celtics: Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols).