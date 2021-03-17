Curry and the Warriors visit the Rockets

Golden State Warriors (20-20, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-27, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets. Curry currently ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 29.3 points per game.

The Rockets are 8-13 in conference play. Houston averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 6-15 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Warriors are 10-12 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 9-2 when winning the rebound battle and averages 42.9 rebounds per game.

The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. leads the Rockets with 8.3 assists and scores 18.3 points per game. Jae'Sean Tate is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 11.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

Draymond Green leads the Warriors averaging 8.4 assists while scoring 5.9 points per game. Curry is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 101.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 51.3% shooting.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 27 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: PJ Tucker: out (not with team), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Rodions Kurucs: out (oblique), John Wall: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Ben McLemore: out (ankle), Christian Wood: out (ankle), Danuel House: out (knee).

Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).