Mischler, Holder combine to help Duquesne down Long Island

Joe Mischler threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns and Duquesne beat Long Island 35-17 on Sunday.

Mischler's first touchdown came on a 75-yard pass to Cyrus Holder who beat one-on-one coverage to tie the game at 7 at the end of the first quarter. It was the longest scoring play for the Dukes since Nehari’s Crawford’s 80-yd TD reception from Daniel Parr against Dayton on Sept. 15, 2018.

Mischler and Holder connected again, this time on a 60-yard catch-and-run with 4:33 left before halftime to give the Dukes a 14-7 advantage they'd never relinquish.

Duquesne's (3-0, 3-0 Northeast Conference) defense forced Long Island to punt on its following drive, and Mischler proceeded to lead Duquesne on an 8-play, 69-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard scoring pass to Abdul Janneh with 26 seconds before halftime.

Holder finished with a career-high 211 receiving yards receiving on seven receptions. He topped his previous career-high 132 yards set when he was at Saint Francis in a game against Albany in 2018. It was his fourth career game topping 100 receiving yards.

Mischler finished completing 21 of 27-pass attempts and Garrett Owens ran for 104 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns.

Conor Reagan threw for a touchdown and ran for another for Long Island (1-2, 1-2) and Jonathan DeBique rushed for 123 yards on 20 carries.