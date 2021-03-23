Winnipeg visits Vancouver after Lowry’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (19-11-2, third in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-17-3, fifth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg visits the Vancouver Canucks after Adam Lowry scored two goals in the Jets' 4-0 win against the Canucks.

The Canucks are 16-17-3 against opponents from the North Division. Vancouver averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

The Jets are 19-11-2 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg has scored 104 goals and is eighth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 16.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 16 goals and has 32 points. Bo Horvat has five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 38 points, scoring 12 goals and collecting 26 assists. Connor has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, two penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Elias Pettersson: day to day (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body), Bo Horvat: day to day (undisclosed).

Jets: None listed.