Dallas faces Tampa Bay, aims to end home slide

Tampa Bay Lightning (24-6-2, first in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (10-11-8, seventh in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays Tampa Bay looking to break its four-game home skid.

The Stars are 10-11-8 against Central Division teams. Dallas has scored 23 power-play goals, converting on 23.5% of chances.

The Lightning are 24-6-2 against opponents in the Central Division. Tampa Bay has scored 116 goals and is the league leader averaging 3.6 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 16.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 29 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 15 assists. Jason Robertson has one goal and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Stamkos leads the Lightning with 16 goals and has 31 points. Victor Hedman has 11 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-3-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (lower body), Radek Faksa: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).