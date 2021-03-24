Philadelphia hosts New York after Couturier’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (14-13-4, sixth in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-12-4, fifth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit Philadelphia after Sean Couturier scored two goals in the Flyers' 4-3 loss to the Devils.

The Flyers have gone 15-12-4 against division opponents. Philadelphia is ninth in the Nhl averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.7.

The Rangers are 14-13-4 in division matchups. New York averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 52 total minutes.

In their last matchup on March 17, New York won 9-0. Mika Zibanejad recorded a team-high 6 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: James van Riemsdyk has 31 total points for the Flyers, 13 goals and 18 assists. Voracek has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Ryan Lindgren leads the Rangers with a plus-nine in 31 games this season. Zibanejad has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game with an .823 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Phillip Di Giuseppe: day to day (health and safety protocols), Igor Shesterkin: day to day (lower body).