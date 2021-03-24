Yankees hope reliever Wilson can throw in a few days

FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, New York Yankees pitcher Justin Wilson delivers during the team's spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Tampa, Fla. Wilson became the Yankees' second left-handed reliever to get hurt during spring training, leaving Monday night's exhibition against Philadelphia due to tightness in his pitching shoulder. New York said Wilson will have an MRI on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) AP

New York Yankees left-hander Justin Wilson won't throw for several days and will receive oral anti-inflammatory medication in an effort to alleviate tightness in his pitching shoulder.

Wilson left Monday night's exhibition against Philadelphia while facing his fourth batter, Odubel Herrera. He allowed a single to Rhys Hoskins, a home run to former Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius and a walk to Alec Bohm.

New York said Wilson had an MRI Tuesday that was compared to an MRI from a physical as part of the pitcher's signing last month.

“There was nothing actionable from those images,” the Yankees said Wednesday.

The 33-year-old signed a $5.15 million, two-year contract this offseason to start his second stint with the Yankees. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Mets.

New York lefty Zack Britton had surgery March 15 to remove a bone chip from his pitching elbow and is likely out until at least May and perhaps the summer.