Sports

West Virginia safety Tykee Smith entering transfer portal

The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

West Virginia safety Tykee Smith is entering the transfer portal.

Smith announced his decision Wednesday night on Twitter.

Smith was an Associated Press third team all-American as a sophomore last season, when he was fourth on the Mountaineers with 61 tackles. He also had two interceptions and five pass breakups. Smith started 17 games over two seasons.

Smith's decision came two months after West Virginia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae left for the same position at Georgia.

Last month West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller announced he is transferring to Auburn.

