WHL Roundup: Dustin Wolf finally allows a goal, Silvertips beat Winterhawks 2-1

PORTLAND, Ore. - Cole Fonstad scored at 4:17 of overtime and Dustin Wolf stopped 35 shots despite finally allowing a goal, and the Everett Silvertips edged the Portland Winterhawks 2-1 on Friday in Western Hockey League play.

Wolf opened his season with three straight shutouts and didn't allow a goal until Simon Knak beat him at 13:16 of the second period — snapping Wolf's shutout streak to begin the campaign at 213 minutes and 16 seconds.

The Calgary Flames prospect has kicked out 101-of-102 shots through four games to go along with a 0.25 goals-against average and .990 save percentage.

Gage Goncalves also scored as the Silvertips (4-0-0) extended their win streak to four games.

Dante Giannuzzi made 34 saves for the Winterhawks (2-0-2).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 CHIEFS 0

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thomas Milic made 35 saves while Conner Roulette and Keltie Jeri-Leon had a pair of goals apiece, and Seattle (2-1-0) dealt the Chiefs (0-3-1) a fourth consecutive loss.

---

BLADES 7 PATS 3

REGINA — Colton Dach and Chase Wouters both scored twice and Aidan De La Gorgendiere tacked on four assists as Saskatoon (7-0-1) toppled the Pats (2-4-2).

---

BRONCOS 7 ICE 4

REGINA — Aidan Bulych struck twice, Michael Farren had a goal and two helpers and Mathew Ward chipped in with four assists as Swift Current (2-5-1) cruised past Winnipeg (5-3-0).

---

OIL KINGS 4 HITMEN 3

EDMONTON — Jalen Luypen had two goals and an assist, all in the first period, and the Oil Kings (8-0-0) slipped past Calgary (4-4-1) for their eighth straight win to open the season.

---

TIGERS 3 HURRICANES 0

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Garin Bjorklund turned aside 22 shots and Lukas Svejkovsky scored twice in the third period to seal the win as the Tigers (5-3-0) shut out Lethbridge (3-5-1).

---

BLAZERS 7 GIANTS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Matthew Seminoff and Connor Levis each potted a pair of goals and Connor Zary added three assists as the Blazers (1-0-0) downed Vancouver (0-1-0) in the season opener for both B.C.-based squads.

---

ROCKETS 5 ROYALS 0

KELOWNA, B.C. — Alex Swetlikoff scored twice and Cole Schwebius only had to make 19 saves as the Rockets (1-0-0) blanked Victoria (0-1-0) in the first game of the season for both B.C. Division teams.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.