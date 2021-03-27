Mercer outlast Chattanooga and lightning in 35-28 win

Brandon Marshall ran for two touchdowns and Mercer pulled the upset holding off No. 9-ranked Chattanooga 35-28 on Saturday.

Mercer (3-5, 3-2 Southern Conference) now has won back-to-back contests and three of its last four. The Bears never trailed against the Mocs (3-2, 3-1).

Marshall's 2-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left gave the Bears a 35-21 lead. Following the second of two lightning delays that stretched the game's last 6-1/2 minutes a couple hours, Jamoi Mayes returned the kickoff 43 yards to Mercer's 27-yard line to set up Cole Copeland's 21-yard scoring pass to Mayes with 73 seconds left. The Bears recovered the on-side kick attempt and managed to kill the clock.

Marshall's 11-yard touchdown run capped a five-play, 77-yard drive that put Mercer ahead 28-7 with 2:47 left in the third. The Mocs got back in it when Drayton Arnold threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Tyler Smith just 87 seconds later. Lance Jackson then made it a one-score game for the Mocs when he crashed in from a yard out with 10 minutes remaining.

Jackson ran for 135 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.