Kane, Blackhawks to host the Predators

Nashville Predators (17-17-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (16-14-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Nashville. He's third in the NHL with 47 points, scoring 13 goals and totaling 34 assists.

The Blackhawks are 16-14-5 against the rest of their division. Chicago has scored 30 power-play goals, converting on 27.8% of chances.

The Predators are 17-17-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville ranks 29th in the NHL with 30.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 16 goals and has 33 points. Pius Suter has four goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 11 goals and has 29 points. Rocco Grimaldi has five goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Predators: Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper body), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Matt Benning: day to day (upper body).