Washington hosts New York after Ovechkin’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (15-14-4, sixth in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (22-7-4, first in the East Division)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit Washington after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 4-0 victory over the Devils.

The Capitals are 22-7-4 against the rest of their division. Washington is sixth in the Nhl recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Rangers are 15-14-4 against the rest of their division. New York averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Ryan Lindgren leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 20, New York won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicklas Backstrom leads the Capitals with 35 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 22 assists. Ovechkin has 10 goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 16 goals and has 23 points. Mika Zibanejad has eight goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Lars Eller: day to day (lower body).

Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Brett Howden: day to day (health protocols), Phillip Di Giuseppe: day to day (health and safety protocols).